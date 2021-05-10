Harrodsburg manufacturing facility receives $45 million from Apple for research
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Apple has awarded $45 million from its advanced manufacturing fund to a facility in Harrodsburg.
The Corning manufacturing facility makes the glass for iPhones, Apple watches and iPads.
The funding will help with research and development to create a more durable and long-lasting product.
Corning has previously received $450 million from that fund.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.