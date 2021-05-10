Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Below normal temperatures return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cold fronts have been rolling right through Kentucky recently. These systems are keeping our temperatures down below normal.

The other side of this cold front will really keep the chill in the air. Luckily, it is the last one for a little while. Our next one will not be here at any point this week. I am thinking it is a much calmer stretch of weather.

Our only real challenge will be the cooler air. Highs will run 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Many nights this week will bring in some really chilly air. Overnight lows could reach the mid to upper 30s. Again, all will be pretty calm for the week.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

