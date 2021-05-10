Kentucky Coal Museum celebrating 50th anniversary of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Coal Museum is hosting a month-long celebration for Eastern Kentucky’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

“During the month of May, anybody who comes in and mentions either Loretta Lynn or the Coal Miner’s Daughter, they will receive a student discount instead of the regular admission,” Amanda Hughes said.

The museum in Harlan County is dedicating the entire month of May to the 50th anniversary of one of Loretta Lynn’s most famous hits.

“One of her number one songs was the Coal Miner’s Daughter and it was about her, she’s the Coal Miner’s Daughter,” Hughes said.

The event also brings forth a new exhibit courtesy of Lynn herself.

“The exhibit showcases a few of her everyday clothing items that she donated to the museum,” Hughes said. “We’ve got a couple of summery dresses and one that’s a little more dressy like she would wear maybe for an interview.”

This adds to the existing display on the building’s second-floor that includes a bedroom suite and other various personal items.

“That’s on top of our already displayed stage dresses that are in the cases that she’s donated to us also,” Hughes said.

Hughes said that this symbolizes that Lynn, a country music star, is just like others from the mountains.

“It kind of shows by looking at her everyday clothes, it kind of shows that she’s just a down-to-earth person just like the rest of us,” Hughes said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.