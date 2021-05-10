Advertisement

Ky. Department of Agriculture commemorates May as Kentucky Beef Month

Kentucky cattle producers joined Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles Monday...
Kentucky cattle producers joined Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles Monday to commemorate the month of May as “Kentucky Beef Month.”(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky cattle producers joined Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles Monday to commemorate the month of May as “Kentucky Beef Month.”

“If the pandemic showed us anything, it was the importance of our beef cattle farmers. When grocery stores shelves were empty, Kentucky residents turned to our farmers and our farmers delivered,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Beef is not only good for you as part of a healthy, balanced diet, but buying Kentucky Proud beef is good for the state’s economy, keeping your hard-earned money right here at home. I ask all Kentuckians to join me and our cattlemen in enjoying some delicious beef during the month of May.”

Kentucky is home to 38,000 beef cattle producers, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, and the state is also 14th in the nation for the total number of beef cows and calves with an inventory of 2.15 million head as of January 1.

Beef cattle sales accounted for more than $727 million in cash receipts to Kentucky producers in 2020 and gross income of more than $739 million.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the...
Bob Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs after Derby winner fails drug test
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue on May 8, 2021
Teen killed, two men injured in shooting on Florence Avenue
File image
Storms cause power outages in Central Kentucky
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

Greg Todd leaves Morehead State for EKU.
Greg Todd leaves Morehead State, takes same job at EKU
The Corning manufacturing facility makes the glass for iPhones, Apple watches and iPads.
Harrodsburg manufacturing facility receives $45 million from Apple for research
Jockey John Velazquez onboard Medina Spirit gives a thumbs up after winning the 147th running...
Medina Spirit heads to Preakness, minus trainer Bob Baffert
"If you're sick and there's nothing around," one Owsley County resident said, "you just have to...
Great Health Divide | ‘Nowhere to go’: Insufficient medical access source of constant concern for some eastern Kentuckians
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19