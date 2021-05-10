Advertisement

Medina Spirit’s trainer says he never treated horse with betamethasone

Bob Baffert, trainer for Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit, talks to a reporter outside his...
Bob Baffert, trainer for Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit, talks to a reporter outside his barn at Churchill Downs Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Victor Puente
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results of this year’s Triple Crown may not be decided by just a horse race, a failed drug test is likely to also have an impact.

Trainer Bob Baffert says he never treated his horse with the anti-inflammatory medication.

Bob Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs after Derby winner fails drug test

Earlier today Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert told CBS News he didn’t know how the horse could have tested positive for betamethasone. Baffert says he never treated his horse with the anti-inflammatory medication.

“He’s never been treated, and that’s the scary part,” Baffert said. “I go, ‘how can that be?’ We don’t we didn’t treat him, or we that we don’t even use that. And it’s been horrible. I mean, it just a horrible feeling. That’s a trainer’s worst nightmare.”

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission released a statement that officials are investigating the medication test was conducted on Derby Day, May 1: “During the investigation, both the trainer and owner of the horse will be afforded due process, and opportunity to appeal.”

Meaning this process will take some time to play out.

Experts discuss latest Kentucky Derby controversy; what it could mean for future of horse racing

For sports commentators, it’s another instance of a sport trying to clean up, but continuing to have problems.

“Here we go again,” said sports commentator Dick Gabriel. “It just seems like the sport can’t get out of its own way. And it couldn’t have come at a worse time, obviously, the Kentucky Derby. But this is also a time where racing is really striving for more transparency.”

If Medina is disqualified it would be the second derby winner in three years after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference in 2019.

Baffert has suggested he’s being targetted.

“That’s the only way it could happen if it was in it,” Baffert said. “If that’s the right horse, contamination is the only way because that horse was not treated by anybody.”

Last year, Baffert’s horse, Gamine, took third place at the Kentucky Oaks, but the track disqualified her after another positive result.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

