Advertisement

New KSP K-9 trained to sniff out electronic devices that could contain disturbing images

May the K9
May the K9(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog’s sense of smell is powerful-- sometimes 100,000 times better than ours. They’ve been known to sniff out people, drugs, disease and now electronic devices that could contain images of child abuse.

May is a lovable two-and-a-half year old Labrador ready to help solve crimes. She’s friendly, but serious, and her specialty is sniffing out hidden electronic devices for Kentucky State Police that may contain hundreds or thousands of images of child pornography.

May is a lovable two-and-a-half year old Labrador ready to help solve crimes.
May is a lovable two-and-a-half year old Labrador ready to help solve crimes.(WKYT)

“The odor that May detects, it’s a specific chemical used in the manufacturing process of electronic devices that have storage capabilities,” said detective Leslie Strong with KSP’s electronic crimes unit.

To put her to the test, May’s handler Detective Strong hid four electronic devices that might store disturbing images in a conference room. Thirty minutes later the devices emitted a specific odor that only a trained dog can smell, and off she went.

In less than five minutes, she found all of the hidden evidence and got a treat.

May is one of 51 K-9s in the country and the only one in the state qualified to do this. So far she’s been on four search warrants.

“In each search warrant she’s found some hidden devices that had child sexual abuse material on it and has allowed us to charge the perpetrators in a situation,” Detective Strong said.

The two have been a team for a month, and after every successful search, Detective Strong is amazed by May.

“Even though I know what she’s capable of, I’ve been through training with her, I’m still in that ‘wow this is so cool to see you in action’ you know,” Detective Strong said.

May also serves as a comfort dog when needed on difficult scenes.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the...
Bob Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs after Derby winner fails drug test
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue on May 8, 2021
Teen killed, two men injured in shooting on Florence Avenue
File image
Storms cause power outages in Central Kentucky
As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start

Latest News

Tuesday marks the 9th annual Kentucky Gives Day, a day set aside to shine a light on the the...
Kentucky nonprofits hit hard during the pandemic looking to rebound
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on second doses, shots for undocumented workers
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon
Greg Todd leaves Morehead State for EKU.
Greg Todd leaves Morehead State, takes same job at EKU