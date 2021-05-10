Advertisement

University of Kentucky to host Moderna COVID-19 vaccine study

By Grace Finerman
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has been selected to host a study that aims to test whether or not the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine prevents transmission of the virus.

The study takes place at UK, but the opportunity to participate is statewide. Any Kentucky post-secondary student aged 18 to 26 is eligible.

The research team hopes to enroll 150 local students. It’s part of a nationwide study hoping to recruit 12,000 participants.

Study organizers will compensate people to get the Moderna vaccine and complete symptom checks and nasal swabs for the study. Different strains will be analyzed to test the efficacy of the vaccine against the strains.

“This is really a key point at this time in the epidemic,” said study organizer Dr. Rick Greenberg. “Is the vaccine effectiveness there with all these virus mutations? Or are some of them breaking through? “Then, of course, the next question is what are we going to do about it?”

COVID-19 vaccine trials aren’t new for UK. Earlier last year, Johnson & Johnson trials took place there. One of those involved about 900 local participants.

Interested post-secondary students can visit www.StopCOVIDKy.com and click on the PreventCovidU button to learn more and take a short survey to determine their eligibility.

