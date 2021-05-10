VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on second doses, shots for undocumented workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

What if I miss my second dose?

If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, health experts say it’s important that you receive your second dose. Those vaccines are not completely effective unless you receive the second dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.

Can undocumented workers sign up for a vaccine?

The short answer is yes, they can.

Patients aren’t required to provide a social security number, home address, or proof of citizenship when signing up for a vaccine.

To find a vaccine clinic near you, go to the state’s COVID-19 website.

If I am vaccinated during the course of a medical appointment for other purposes, might I be responsible for an office visit fee?

Yes, based on your health insurance coverage, you may have an out-of-pocket cost for a medical office visit. But the federal government has required that patients incur no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine or its administration.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.