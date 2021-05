LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at Lexington Christian Academy needs your help winning a national competition.

Milo Golding is representing Kentucky in the “Doodle for Google” contest.

One winner will have their artwork featured on google.com.

They will also get a $30,000 college scholarship.

You can vote for Milo here.

LCA junior Milo Golding received a surprise visit at his family’s home this past Saturday from Google’s “Doodle for... Posted by Lexington Christian Academy on Monday, May 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.