WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says 1,875,554 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s an increase of 8,517 since Sunday’s update.

Gov. Beshear announced effective May 28, Kentucky will be lifting the curfews set on bars and restaurants and bar seating will also be permitted again.

Where the Pfizer vaccine is available in Kentucky. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/zG9yI6XU6c — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) May 10, 2021

