Baffert’s duo of Medina Spirit, Concert Tour the Preakness favorites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bob Baffert’s Medina Spirit is the early favorite for Saturday’s 146th running of the Preakness Stakes.

He earned the No. 3 post during Tuesday’s Preakness draw and is the 9-5 favorite. Baffert’s other horse, Concert Tour, is in the No. 10 post and opens up at 5-2. Midnight Bourbon was made the 5-1 third choice. The rest of the draw is posted below.

The field for the 146th Preakness! pic.twitter.com/wQckNxwXDi — TVG (@TVG) May 11, 2021

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to race Medina Spirit and Concert Tour in the Preakness Stakes, but with an agreement. Baffert must consent to blood testing, monitoring, and a medical review by the Maryland Jockey Club. Beautiful Gift, entered in the Black Eyed Susan Stakes, must also go through these requirements. In a letter sent from Baffert’s attorney, Craig Peterson, Baffert has agreed to any stipulation presented by MJC (Maryland Jockey Club) and the Maryland Racing Commission (MRC).

Here is a portion of the letter: “If any of the three horses test positive for a banned substance, or at a level for a permitted therapeutic substance which is above the designated limit, or if reasonable conditions warrant after MJC’s review of the medical or administrative records, Mr. Baffert, or MJC on his behalf, will scratch that horse from the upcoming race in which that horse is entered this weekend at Pimlico.”

Baffert has come under an incredible amount of scrutiny since Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for excess amounts of the anti-inflammatory betamethasone.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.