Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Temps Roll On

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The month of May continues to be on a record cold pace for many areas of the Commonwealth. This is a continuation of the overall pattern from late winter and it isn’t ready to give up just yet. There are signs next week turns much milder, but let’s believe it when we see it.

We have a mix of sun and clouds out there today as we keep the well below normal temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 50s to middle 60s.

There’s the potential for a touch of frost tonight across the northern half of the state. That’s where temps can drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Highs over the next few days range from the upper 50s to middle 60s. By the weekend, temps rebound into the mid and upper 60s, but that’s still well below normal for this time of year. As we look ahead toward the weekend, we find warmer air trying to fight back in here, but it’s likely to produce some showers and a few thunderstorms.

Temps rebound closer to normal early next week with a few storms possible.

