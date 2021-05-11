Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Temps Roll On

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The month of May continues to be on a record cold pace for many areas of the Commonwealth. This is a continuation of the overall pattern from late winter and it isn’t ready to give up just yet. There are signs next week turns much milder, but let’s believe it when we see it.

We have a mix of sun and clouds out there today as we keep the well below normal temperatures with highs ranging from the upper 50s to middle 60s.

There’s the potential for a touch of frost tonight across the northern half of the state. That’s where temps can drop into the 30s by Wednesday morning.

Highs over the next few days range from the upper 50s to middle 60s. By the weekend, temps rebound into the mid and upper 60s, but that’s still well below normal for this time of year. As we look ahead toward the weekend, we find warmer air trying to fight back in here, but it’s likely to produce some showers and a few thunderstorms.

Temps rebound closer to normal early next week with a few storms possible.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear to lift more restrictions affecting bars, restaurants
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon

Latest News

Our numbers will stay below norma
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures remain below normal
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler May days continue
Temperatures this week will stay nearly 10+ degrees below our average for this time of year
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler air staying around this week
Temps stay down this week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Below normal temperatures return