Committee taking nominations for future Madison County Sports Hall of Fame

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County could have a sports hall of fame by the end of 2021.

According to the Berea Citizen, a committee has been working on the project since June of last year.

The goal is to hold the first induction this fall.

Right now the committee is taking nominations for athletes, coaches, sports media, community leaders, and teams.

