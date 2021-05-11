Advertisement

Committee taking nominations for future Madison County Sports Hall of Fame

The goal is to have the first induction by fall of this year.
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County could have a sports hall of fame by the end of 2021.

According to the Berea Citizen, a committee has been working on the project since June of last year.

The goal is to hold the first induction this fall.

Right now the committee is taking nominations for athletes, coaches, sports media, community leaders, and teams.

You can learn how to submit your nomination here.

