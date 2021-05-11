Interstate back open after deadly crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says I-64 eastbound has reopened after a deadly crash.

Kentucky State Police tell us the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-64 when a vehicle crashed into a guardrail, and the female driver was ejected from the car.

Sgt. Bernie Napier of Frankfort KSP said police had received some reckless driving complaints involving this vehicle before the crash, but the vehicle crashed before police could catch up to it.

I-64 eastbound at exit 53B was shut down for several hours.

