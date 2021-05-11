Advertisement

Interstate back open after deadly crash in Franklin County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says I-64 eastbound has reopened after a deadly crash.

Kentucky State Police tell us the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-64 when a vehicle crashed into a guardrail, and the female driver was ejected from the car.

Sgt. Bernie Napier of Frankfort KSP said police had received some reckless driving complaints involving this vehicle before the crash, but the vehicle crashed before police could catch up to it.

I-64 eastbound at exit 53B was shut down for several hours.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear to lift more restrictions affecting bars, restaurants
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’
Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting into an apartment building. One...
Man in Lexington apartment hit by gunfire

Latest News

Gasoline has been in short supply at stations in several southern Kentucky towns. It started...
Gas stations in Wayne County running low on gas after ‘panic’ event
(Photo: Pexels user Stanley Morales)
Mission of Hope needs to your help to send deserving seniors to college
Steve Clinkscale joining Michigan staff.
Report: Steve Clinkscale leaving UK to join Michigan staff
Bar owners are feeling a little more optimistic this week after receiving some the news that,...
‘Been a lot of highs and a lot of lows:’ Lexington bars ready for restrictions to lift
(Photo: Whitley County Sheriff's Department)
Golden Alert issued for Whitley County man, requires medication