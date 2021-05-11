Advertisement

Gas stations in Wayne County running low on gas after ‘panic’ event

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gasoline has been in short supply at stations in several southern Kentucky towns. It started Monday in Clinton County, then spread to Wayne County. It’s not clear if this was directly tied to the Colonial Pipeline issue, or just fear and panic from people wanting to stock up. But, gas suppliers say the days of cheap gas are likely over for now.

Only regular gas remained at some Monticello gas stations Tuesday.

“With no cars, no nothing, they were standing in lines with gas jugs,” said Dannikka Ramirez.

A run on gas in Monticello had people lined up in the street.

“I think everybody freaking out is going to cause us to have a shortage because they are filling up four or five jugs,” Ramirez said.

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

“Just overwhelmed with people trying to top off their tank. To get some gas. Because they didn’t know when we would be getting anymore,” said Darrell Smith with Priceless Gas.

Smith says it is a big question mark when their next shipment will arrive from tanks in Knoxville.

“I don’t think we are going to get any more today. When the next load arrives I have no clue. All we can do is put in our orders and hope for the best,” Smith said.

So far the price of gas has been pretty level from this. Most stations are still selling it for below $3 a gallon, but people say that prices will more than likely continue to go up both from this and other reasons through the summer.

Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon

Smith also says not only are they dealing with a national pipeline issue but also a trucker shortage.

“For the last month we’ve had rolling outages because there’s no drivers to drive the trucks to bring the gas in. It’s a two-fold problem right now,” Smith said.

Smith said he fears prices could top $4 a gallon by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear to lift more restrictions affecting bars, restaurants
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’
Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting into an apartment building. One...
Man in Lexington apartment hit by gunfire

Latest News

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Vaccine effectiveness against variants; getting vaccinated after quarantine
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 758 new COVID-19 cases; 3.15% positivity rate
Coffel Second Team All-SEC, Smith on Newcomer Team
Kowalik, Coffel named Second Team All-SEC
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or ‘NAMI,’...
Mental health experts urge Kentuckians to check in with themselves as impacts from pandemic continue
‘Been a lot of highs and a lot of lows:’ Lexington bars ready for restrictions to lift
WATCH | ‘Been a lot of highs and a lot of lows:’ Lexington bars ready for restrictions to lift