Gas stations in Wayne County running low on gas after ‘panic’ event

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gasoline has been in short supply at stations in several southern Kentucky towns. It started Monday in Clinton County, then spread to Wayne County. It’s not clear if this was directly tied to the Colonial Pipeline issue, or just fear and panic from people wanting to stock up. But, gas suppliers say the days of cheap gas are likely over for now.

Only regular gas remained at some Monticello gas stations Tuesday.

“With no cars, no nothing, they were standing in lines with gas jugs,” said Dannikka Ramirez.

A run on gas in Monticello had people lined up in the street.

“I think everybody freaking out is going to cause us to have a shortage because they are filling up four or five jugs,” Ramirez said.

“Just overwhelmed with people trying to top off their tank. To get some gas. Because they didn’t know when we would be getting anymore,” said Darrell Smith with Priceless Gas.

Smith says it is a big question mark when their next shipment will arrive from tanks in Knoxville.

“I don’t think we are going to get any more today. When the next load arrives I have no clue. All we can do is put in our orders and hope for the best,” Smith said.

So far the price of gas has been pretty level from this. Most stations are still selling it for below $3 a gallon, but people say that prices will more than likely continue to go up both from this and other reasons through the summer.

Smith also says not only are they dealing with a national pipeline issue but also a trucker shortage.

“For the last month we’ve had rolling outages because there’s no drivers to drive the trucks to bring the gas in. It’s a two-fold problem right now,” Smith said.

Smith said he fears prices could top $4 a gallon by the end of the summer.

