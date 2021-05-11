Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 758 new COVID-19 cases; 3.15% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says 1,882,396 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“No matter where you are in the state, you can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine near where you live or work,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, when you get a shot of hope at many Kroger or Walmart locations, you can even earn a free shot at winning the lottery. It’s easier than ever.”

Governor Beshear reported 758 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 449,864 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.15 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 136 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 23 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 6,620.

As of Tuesday, 415 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 109 are in the ICU, and 51 are on ventilators.

