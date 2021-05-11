Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler May days continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The chill in the air will be with us all week long.

Our pattern has shifted away from the soaking wet to the dry and chilly. This is a pretty cool airmass and it will keep our temperatures held way down for the foreseeable future. I think that this will hold on through the end of the week and even into the weekend. Our highs will run around 10-15 degrees below normal.

A system will pass south of Kentucky. It might get some of the moisture just far enough north to move through our skies. These showers will not be anything significant. Just enough to keep things damp across southern Kentucky on Wednesday. That is the most action we see until the second half of the weekend.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

