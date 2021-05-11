Lexington officials trying to figure out how best to spend COVID-19 relief money

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials received a 151-page document (read below) Monday evening detailing how they can spend the money for COVID-19 relief.

Lexington will receive about $121 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Mayor Linda Gorton’s chief of staff, Tyler Scott, says the money will be disbursed in two payments. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, the money can assist households, small businesses, nonprofits, and industries impacted by COVID-19.

Lexington will receive about $122 million in federal aide for covid 19 relief. How will it be spent? More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/0C3A8y0QOn — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 11, 2021

It can also go towards essential workers, government services, and improvements in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

Scott says the mayor’s office hasn’t decided how to use the money yet. He says they’re trying to decide which areas of the city need the most.

“There are a lot of big needs in this city,” Scott said. “We can do a lot of good, but we want to make sure that we can stretch every dollar as far as we can in the most positive way that we can.”

The chief of staff says the first round of federal money is on its way. The second round will come at the beginning of next year.

The city has until December 2026 to spend the money.

You can read how to money can be spent here:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.