Lexington organizations taking part in Kentucky Gives Day

By Jim Stratman
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday marks the 9th annual Kentucky Gives Day.

It’s a day that spotlights nonprofits throughout the state and encourages people to donate to their local causes.

There will be 254 non-profits throughout the state of Kentucky who are benefitting Tuesday and a number of them are here in Lexington. The Lexington Library Foundation is just one example.

“At the Library Foundation, our goal is to help the library do even more for everybody in Lexington and the surrounding areas,” said Anne Donworth, Lexington Public Library.

Officials from the Lexington Public Library say their foundation helps fund many of the projects and programs that the Library offers.

“We have funded the NTI learning lab at the Village Branch Library, we have funded craft kits for kids, grab and go style,” Donworth said. “Things like our GED and Go program, really all kinds of different things to help enhance our library system. Our old tag line was ‘reading is just the beginning’ and that was very much a true statement.”

Other organizations like the Lexington Theatre Company and Greenhouse 17 and more have partnered with Kentucky Gives Day. Already more than 1,300 donors have given more than $250,000.

Library officials say that every donation is appreciated.

“Every donation no matter how big or how small it all helps to make our community a better place,” Donworth said.

Donations are going to be accepted all day long, so, if you would like, you can donate here.

