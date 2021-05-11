Lexington police investigating shooting at vigil for city’s most recent homicide victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday at a vigil for the city’s most recent homicide victim.

Police say they got a call about shots fired at Northeastern Park, near Race and Corral Streets at about 6:45. Officers were also told the victim was already at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police say a man was sitting in a vehicle when shots were fired at it, while a vigil for 17-year-old Mar’quevion Leach was going on.

The man has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

