Lexington police investigating shooting at vigil for city’s most recent homicide victim
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday at a vigil for the city’s most recent homicide victim.
Police say they got a call about shots fired at Northeastern Park, near Race and Corral Streets at about 6:45. Officers were also told the victim was already at Good Samaritan Hospital.
Police say a man was sitting in a vehicle when shots were fired at it, while a vigil for 17-year-old Mar’quevion Leach was going on.
The man has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
