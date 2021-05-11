Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA championship title

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WYMT) - Just eleven years after revitalizing their football program, Lindsey Wilson College will bring home their first NAIA title with a 45-13 win over Northwestern Iowa.

HANG THAT BANNER!!!!



FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, YOUR LINDSEY WILSON BLUE RAIDERS ARE NAIA CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/JjK6p3eqa8 — LWC Football (@LWC_Football) May 11, 2021

The Blue Raiders cap off an undefeated season with this win after falling in last year’s semifinals to Marian University. Head Coach Chris Oliver was named NAIA Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association.

