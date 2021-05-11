Advertisement

Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA championship title

Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA title
Lindsey Wilson wins first NAIA title(NAIA)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WYMT) - Just eleven years after revitalizing their football program, Lindsey Wilson College will bring home their first NAIA title with a 45-13 win over Northwestern Iowa.

The Blue Raiders cap off an undefeated season with this win after falling in last year’s semifinals to Marian University. Head Coach Chris Oliver was named NAIA Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear to lift more restrictions affecting bars, restaurants
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon

Latest News

Bob Baffert says an ointment used for a skin condition that Medina Spirit had developed did...
Baffert says ointment used for Medina Spirit’s skin condition contained betamethasone
Woodford Co. blows past East Jessamine.
Woodford Co. hammers East Jessamine 17-2 in four innings
Greg Todd leaves Morehead State for EKU.
Greg Todd leaves Morehead State, takes same job at EKU
Jockey John Velazquez onboard Medina Spirit gives a thumbs up after winning the 147th running...
Medina Spirit heads to Preakness, minus trainer Bob Baffert