Mission of Hope needs to your help to send deserving seniors to college

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a tough year for high school seniors, but they’re almost to the finish line.

As many high school seniors prepare to graduate, many are thinking of what plans they have next for college, but some students may not have that option.

That’s why Mission of Hope has been stepping up to provide scholarships to students in need to help achieve their goals.

The Mission of Hope’s scholarship program is going into its 13th year with 10 new graduates this May, adding to their total of 70 graduates that have been helped by their program.

According to Emmette Thompson, the executive director for Mission Of Hope, just over 90 percent of their college graduates are the first in their family and Thompson says that’s exactly what this whole program is about.

“We have simply in a very elementary way created a scholarship program intentionally targeting B&C students that we realize without assistance their dreams will die. So, this is our strongest attempt to break the cycle of poverty one student at a time,” Thompson said.

This year, they hope to be able to support more graduating high school seniors than ever before, but they could use your help to achieve that goal.

If you’d like to donate money to these scholarships, you can visit missionofhope.org or call 865-584-7571.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.