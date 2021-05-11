LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many college graduates are stepping into the “real world” for the first time. They may also be saving money for the first time in their lives, which can be daunting. Fiduciary financial planner Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss navigating investing as a beginner.

“Start with what you can,” Smith says. “Putting money away right away is a great habit to get into, and once you start saving it’ll just feel like your norm. If your company offers a 401(k), that is a great place to start. If they match contributions, take advantage of that additional saving.”

How you choose to allocate your retirement accounts will be dictated by your age and risk tolerance. If you are young and have decades until retirement, you could consider a target-date fund. If you are closer to retirement, you may want to opt for options that offer safety and fewer fees.

“Trying to time the market is not a very wise strategy,” Smith says. “This requires you to be right twice – once when you put money in and another when you take money out. It’s a better strategy to have time in the market rather than trying to time the market. Investing while young gives you the advantage of time.”

Young investors have the ability to bounce back from market fluctuations more easily than those close to retirement age. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://www.WKYT.com/Business/ and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

