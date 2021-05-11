Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Somerset

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Somerset.

It happened just before 12:30 Tuesday at the intersection of E. Mt. Vernon St. and N. Central Ave.

Police say 71-year-old Constance Armstrong, of Monticello, was crossing the road when she was struck by the vehicle driven by 23-year-old Latricia Gibson, of Somerset.

According to police, Gibson was making a left and paused for two other pedestrians to cross at the crosswalk. After the two pedestrians crossed, police say Gibson continued through the intersection when her vehicle hit Armstrong.

Armstrong was taken to UK Hospital with possible serious injuries.

Police did not say if any charges are pending.

