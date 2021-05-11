Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested after calling 911 40 times in two days

Ashley Hurley
Ashley Hurley(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman was charged with falsely reporting an incident after deputies say she called 911 multiple times in two days.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Ashley Hurley called 40 times in two days.

They say she would call and hang up or reported prowler complaints that were unfounded.

Hurley was arrested one of the times deputies were dispatch to her home and charged with falsely reporting an incident, harassing communications, and public intoxication.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

