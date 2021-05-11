Advertisement

Report: Steve Clinkscale leaving UK to join Michigan staff

Clinkscale joined Kentucky’s staff in 2016.
Steve Clinkscale joining Michigan staff.
Steve Clinkscale joining Michigan staff.(Getty Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is in the market for a new secondary coach with the departure of Steve Clinkscale.

According to 247Sports, Clinkscale has agreed to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan. The report says it’s a three-year deal to coach defensive backs with the opportunity to be promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinator.

Clinkscale joined Kentucky’s staff in 2016 and has been one of the Wildcats’ top recruiters, especially in the state of Michigan, landing guys like Marquan McCall and Justin Rogers.

