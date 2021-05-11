Advertisement

Salute to Seniors: Meyrick Barnett from Montgomery County High School

Meyrick Barnett's maturity has served him well over the years, as he tends to move through life at an accelerated pace. He became an Eagle Scout at the ripe old age of 14 and started college during his junior year of high school through the Craft Academy at Morehead State University.
By Andrea Walker
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As another school year comes to a close, WKYT is honoring high school seniors who’ve managed to thrive amid the uncertainties of a global pandemic.

We’re heading to Montgomery County High School for our latest Salute to Seniors where there’s a young man with an old soul.

Andrea Walker: “So he just kind of came out as a little adult?”

Tara Barnett: “Kind of, yeah.”

That’s how Tara, a sixth-grade science teacher, describes her son Meyrick.

“I know he’s 17 but when you talk to him he sounds like he’s about 35,” Tara said. “He’s just always been like that.”

Meyrick’s maturity has served him well over the years, as he tends to move through life at an accelerated pace.

He became an Eagle Scout at the ripe old age of 14 and started college during his junior year of high school through the Craft Academy at Morehead State University.

“His last two years of high school were at Morehead,” Tara said. “So, he lived on campus in a dorm and took college classes.”

Meyrick is also an accomplished cellist and a member of the FFA, just like his dad. But when it comes to his career path, he’ll be following in his mother’s footsteps.

“He wants to stay at Morehead State University and get his degree in chemistry and work in a research lab.”

But first, he has to officially finish high school.

Meyrick’s graduation ceremony is set for next Friday, May 28.

Click here to nominate a deserving student in your area.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

