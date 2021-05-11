Advertisement

Man in Lexington apartment hit by gunfire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened Tuesday at an apartment on Rogers Road, near Paris Pike.

Police say someone fired into the apartment around 5:30 a.m.

A man in the apartment was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released suspect information yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is given.

