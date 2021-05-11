Suspect avoids serious injury after high-speed chase ends in crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after a two-county police chase.

The Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office says Monday night, around 10 a.m., deputies saw a motorcycle with two people on it on Hwy 555 traveling at high speed.

Deputies tried to pull over the motorcycle but the driver didn’t stop and turned down Polin Road towards Lawrenceburg Road.

The driver continued for about nine miles into Mercer County. Mercer County deputies, as well as Harrodsburg police officers, joined the chase.

The sheriff’s office says the chase in Mercer County went for about eight miles with speeds up to 90 MPH, then, at the intersection of Highway 127 and Danville, the motorcycle skidded and crashed into a guardrail.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the bike.

The driver, the driver later identified as Harvey Smith, of Willisburg, tried to run away but was captured by deputies.

Smith was arrested on several charges including, operating on a suspended license, reckless driving, fleeing/evading, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

He was taken to Springview Hospital to be treated for a minor head injury he sustained in the accident.

The passenger on Smith’s motorcycle was unhurt.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.