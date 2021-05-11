Vaccine clinic hosted by Scott Co. Schools.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, May 13th.

The clinic is for anyone, ages 16 and older.

It will be at Creekside Elementary School, located at 1100 E. Main St. Ext. in Georgetown.

The clinic will be from 6 p.m. to eight p.m.

Appointments will be available for students, families, and community members.

You can sign up for the vaccine here.

