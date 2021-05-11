Advertisement

Vaccine clinic hosted by Scott Co. Schools.

Vaccine clinic hosted by Scott Co. Schools.
Vaccine clinic hosted by Scott Co. Schools.(WNDU)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, May 13th.

The clinic is for anyone, ages 16 and older.

It will be at Creekside Elementary School, located at 1100 E. Main St. Ext. in Georgetown.

The clinic will be from 6 p.m. to eight p.m.

Appointments will be available for students, families, and community members.

You can sign up for the vaccine here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear to lift more restrictions affecting bars, restaurants
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Student responsible for racist drawing identified; code of conduct ‘followed to the fullest extent’
The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline is not directly impacting Kentucky, but experts say that...
Gas prices could go up in Kentucky if pipeline situation isn’t fixed soon

Latest News

Our numbers will stay below norma
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures remain below normal
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler May days continue
The goal is to have the first induction by fall of this year.
Committee taking nominations for future Madison County Sports Hall of Fame
Ashley Hurley
Police: Woman arrested after calling 911 40 times in two days