VACCINE TEAM | Vaccine effectiveness against variants; getting vaccinated after quarantine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

Do the current COVID vaccines provide immunity against variants or will we have to get additional booster shots?

The CDC says current data shows all three vaccines approved in the U.S. offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.

All three companies that make the vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, say they are working on developing booster shots to help bolster protection against new variants.

Last month, the Biden administration said Americans should expect to receive a booster shot.

Most medical experts expect a third shot will be needed around a year after you are fully vaccinated.

How long does someone who is in quarantine after returning from international travel have to wait before they can get the shot?

Kentucky follows CDC guidance when it comes to international travel.

Unvaccinated people should be tested with a viral test three to five days after travel. You should stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days, even if you test negative.

If you don’t get tested you should self-quarantine for 10 days.

As long as you don’t have any symptoms, once you complete the quarantine you will be eligible to get the vaccine.

