Advertisement

WATCH: Bear rummages through dumpster in Gatlinburg

A bear was caught on camera rummaging through a dumpster in Gatlinburg.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT News viewer recorded video of a black bear rummaging through a dumpster in search of food in Gatlinburg.

Donna Pizzuto, who shared the video, said the bear was seen near light #8.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says on their website that the survival rate of a bear who receives food from human sources has a much lower survival rate than one who does not. “Nationwide bear management experience has clearly shown that bears attracted to human food sources, or that are deliberately fed by humans, have a relatively short life,” the TWRA says.

The TWRA also recommends that those who interact with bears never approach or feed them, and suggests that food and garbage be stored in an area that is not accessible to bears.

The TWRA also mentions that black bears are rarely aggressive towards humans, but they “should always be treated as wild animals, whether in residential or backcountry areas.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the...
Bob Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs after Derby winner fails drug test
Engineers Baseball Coach Blake Crowe passed away following an accident at his home on Sunday.
Estill County High School baseball coach dies after being electrocuted
Two men and a child injured in shooting on Florence Avenue on May 8, 2021
Teen killed, two men injured in shooting on Florence Avenue
File image
Storms cause power outages in Central Kentucky
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

All school districts must decide whether to approve all requests or deny all requests by June 1.
Central Ky. school districts discuss whether they’re able to approve requests for do-over school year
Some parents say they will definitely sign their child up to protect them, and help get us back...
Ky. parents weigh the decision to vaccinate kids for COVID-19
Kentucky Derby 147 winner Medina Spirit failed a post-race drug test on May 9, testing for...
Medina Spirit scandal will not impact Derby race payouts
File image
Lexington police investigating shooting at vigil for city’s most recent homicide victim