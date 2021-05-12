Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron encourages Kentuckians to report excessive gas prices

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued a consumer alert Wednesday evening, encouraging Kentuckians to report excessively high gas prices to the Attorney General’s office.

Attorney General Cameron asks Kentuckians who believe they have encountered unfair business practices to report it to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection here.

A cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline disrupted the delivery of gasoline and other refined oil products to many southeastern states, including Kentucky.

“We understand that many Kentuckians are concerned about rising prices at the pump, and we are vigilant against bad actors who want to take advantage of current circumstances by charging unwarranted prices for gasoline,” said Attorney General Cameron.

Customers are encouraged to report as many details as possible about their experience, including the name and address of the seller and the current price. They are also encouraged to keep receipts and other documentation from the visit to show proof of purchase.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
Bob Baffert says an ointment used for a skin condition that Medina Spirit had developed did...
Baffert says ointment used for Medina Spirit’s skin condition contained betamethasone
File image
Interstate back open after deadly crash in Franklin County
Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting into an apartment building. One...
Man in Lexington apartment hit by gunfire

Latest News

After a year of restrictions, challenges, and unrest over social injustices, a week-and-a-half...
Lexington SoulFeast Week to highlight central Ky. Black chefs, farmers
Cassie Moses said her 17-year-old has already been vaccinated, and she will get her 15 and...
Parents discuss decision to get kids vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as they were eligible
Quarantine inspires Clay County girl to start custom bait business
‘I fell in love with fishing’: Quarantine inspires Clay County girl to start custom bait business
Quarantine inspires Clay County girl to start custom bait business
Quarantine inspires Clay County girl to start custom bait business 6 p.m.
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
Eastern Kentucky gas stations pump the brakes on fuel hoarding