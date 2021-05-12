Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Nice and Cool For A Few More

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weather pattern continues to skew much cooler than normal and this looks to continue through the upcoming weekend. Beyond that, warmer changes finally show up.

Temps tonight may reach the upper 30s in many areas, so a kiss of frost is possible. Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the low to middle 60s with partly sunny skies.

We reach 65-70 over the upcoming weekend as warmer air fights back in. This could lead to a few showers and storms by Sunday. Beyond that, temps return to normal next week, but the overall setup looks to become stormy.

