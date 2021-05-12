Advertisement

Company looking to fill more than 300 positions at Georgetown job fair

By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Right now, people are searching for jobs and businesses are looking for people to fill positions.

A job fair is being held Wednesday in Georgetown for about three hundred available positions. Many of those jobs are in manufacturing and automotive.

Kristyle Ledet, with PeopleLink Staffing Solutions, says these businesses aren’t just competing with other companies to fill positions, they’re also competing with the unemployment system.

She says many companies have offered incentives for employees and increased pay.

The jobs they’re filling Wednesday pay between 12 and 20 dollars an hour.

But, Ledet said that’s just a starting point. Their goal is to get people back into the workforce after a tough year.

“Just the satisfaction of getting people back into the workforce after they’ve been off,” Ledet said. “Maybe the pandemic has put a damper or they’ve been at a position where something happened. Now, they’re out to looking again and we put them in a place and hopefully, it’s their next career. That’s the rewarding side.”

If you’re looking for work and can’t make it out to the job fair Wednesday, PeopleLink says their doors are always open to help out.

The job fair ends at four o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

