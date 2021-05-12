Gov. Beshear reports 680 new COVID-19 cases; 3.08% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says 1,891,937 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear reported 680 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 450,541 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.08 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 132 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were nine reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday and one new audit death. That brings the state total to 6,630.

As of Wednesday, 425 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 105 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators.

