Governor Beshear announces 12 to 15-year-olds can start receiving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in a release Wednesday evening that state vaccination sites may start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Kentuckians age 12-15 starting Thursday, May 13.

The Food and Drug Administration extended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to those 12-15 years old after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the vaccine’s usage among younger Americans.

“Starting tomorrow, more Kentuckians will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and further protect themselves and those around them from this dangerous virus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve seen new COVID-19 cases decline as more and more vaccines have been administered. Now, many Kentucky children and young teens have a chance to roll up their sleeves and become heroes for their communities by receiving their shot of hope.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only one authorized for those between the ages of 12-17, with permission from a parent or other legal guardian.

“COVID-19 vaccines are readily available and we are shifting to focus on delivering vaccines as close to individuals as possible to provide easy access for Kentuckians in their communities,” said Dr. Steven Stack as part of Monday’s news conference. “Over the next couple of weeks, we will have an added focus on broadening the distribution of Pfizer to vaccination sites such as primary care and pediatric offices.”

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.