Group rallies on UK’s campus after proposal agreements

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rally was held on UK’s campus on Wednesday by faculty, staff and students.

The rally, which was organized by United Campus Workers of Kentucky, originally called for President Eli Capilouto to implement all of the proposals laid out in five resolutions passed by University Senate.

This included cuts to campus departments, a restart for the search for a new dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, among others.

President Capilouto sent a release accepting those resolutions, so the rally shifted to celebrating shared governance between different university parties.

“that sense of working together is really refreshing, and now something we think will be possible in more ways going forward with some of the key demands we have,” said Marion Rust.

UK released this statement about the decision:

“We look forward to continuing our work with the university’s elected faculty, staff and student leaders on our shared goals for progress. It has been a challenging year, but in many ways a remarkable one. Our community is safe and healthy. The large majority of our campus community has been vaccinated. And we are working to craft a budget for the coming year that will help staff most in need and make strategic investments in the continued success of our students, who already are graduating at record levels.”

