Indian Americans in Lexington raising money to help people in COVID-racked India

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in India.

In the past month, millions have been infected and thousands have died.

Indian Americans in Kentucky are keeping a close eye on the events in their home country. One UK student is doing something about the problem, through a breath of much-needed oxygen.

“My father’s brother, he died in the first COVID wave,“ said Dr. Mahesh Kudrimoti, whose family lives in Indiana. “He was diagnosed and within four days of his diagnosis he passed away.”

Dr. Kudrimoti is an oncologist at UK’s Markey Cancer Center. He’s lost six family members in India due to COVID-19. (WKYT)

Dr. Kudrimoti is an oncologist at UK’s Markey Cancer Center. He’s lost six family members in India due to COVID-19. He’s thousands of miles away, but keeps family close, remembering extended family that the virus has taken.

He keeps up with the news on the ground in India via the What’s App.

“The thing you hear on the medical side is the lack of oxygen concentrators,” Dr. Kudrimoti said.

Sumati Hasani is a UK research student. She’s raising $50,000 that will go toward four hospitals in India, each will get a pallet of oxygen concentrators.

“It just felt like the best way to cope was to take action and do something,” Hasani said. “If we can send some of these concentrators to India and to our partners, then maybe we can at least help the patients that are at waiting to be treated.”

Hasani says about 70 percent of her extended family in India is battling the disease. She knows these are small steps in a country of more than a billion people, but she’s looking at the bigger picture.

Sumati Hasani and her family. (UK HealthCare)

“It may be a droplet in a sea of problem, but at least we are working towards making a change,” Hasani said.

A difference for the people that absolutely need it the most.

“The life breather that can breathe into life is oxygen,” Dr. Kudrimoti said.

So far, they’ve raised more than $11,000. Click here if you’d like to donate.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.