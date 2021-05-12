Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police say a man is dead after breaking into a home.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9:30 Tuesday morning at a home on Wallace Avenue-- off of Collins and Holmes Streets.

Police say the homeowner told dispatch he shot an intruder. Officers say that was 35-year-old Stephen Smallwood.

Smallwood later died at UK Hospital.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.