Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police say a man is dead after breaking into a home.
Police say the shooting happened just after 9:30 Tuesday morning at a home on Wallace Avenue-- off of Collins and Holmes Streets.
Police say the homeowner told dispatch he shot an intruder. Officers say that was 35-year-old Stephen Smallwood.
Smallwood later died at UK Hospital.
Police are still investigating.
