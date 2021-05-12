‘It’s not Hazard without the Goose’: Restoration begins on the Mother Goose House

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly two months after the head of the Mother Goose house fell in Hazard, the tarps were removed from the neck as the owners begin to rebuild.

”Today we had the head getting on the truck today so we can move it, and I think that’s a start,” said owner Alice McIntosh.

The neck of the goose was loaded on a flatbed truck and taken to a local shop in Vicco where a contractor will begin the repairs.

”They’re going to reconstruct it, and use some of the materials in that to historically preserve it the way it was,” added McIntosh.

”Come and set it up with a crane so that’ll be pretty exciting for our community to see,” she said. “That big head going back up there with a crane.”

Owners and crews are taking the rebuild one day at a time.

“I don’t want it like this all summer long, I want people back in there and coming to visit,” she said. “Staying all night, getting it back the way it was.”

McIntosh thanked the community for its help in the rebuild as people donated money to rebuilding funds.

”It wouldn’t be Hazard without the Goose, that’s what they say to me so yeah they’re asking they’re curious,” she added. “So this is a start, I just want everyone aware we’re working on it, we’ll get it.”

