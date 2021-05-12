Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cool days keep coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This May chill has been so hard to shake off. It goes nowhere!

Temperatures are running around 10-15 degrees below normal. Not just for highs, but those lows are cool as well. Many folks will see another dip down to the 30s at night. I do not think that we reach frost territory. I do think that we are just plain old chilly! Don’t forget that normal highs & lows should run around the low 50s at night, with highs reaching the mid-70s.

Some of our southern counties might see a shower pass by. The bulk of the rain will stay out of Kentucky. Most of you will have nothing to worry about! You will have plenty of dry time. It looks like it goes until Sunday. That system is our next best chance of rain.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

