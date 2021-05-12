Advertisement

Kentuckians warned about fake Apple products shipped in from China

According to the sheriff’s office, the United States Customs and Border Protection along with...
According to the sheriff’s office, the United States Customs and Border Protection along with the Office of Homeland Security recently intercepted counterfeit Apple products that were being sent from China to Georgetown.(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning Kentuckians about fake Apple products.

According to the sheriff’s office, the United States Customs and Border Protection along with the Office of Homeland Security recently intercepted counterfeit Apple products that were being sent from China to Georgetown.

The products are all over social media for sale at “unbelievable” costs. The sheriff’s office says the products are fake and it’s illegal to sell and distribute them in Kentucky.

The sheriff’s office says they are sent to the United States in boxes labeled for other products to bypass U.S. Customs because they are violating copyright/patent infringement laws.

The sheriff’s office says counterfeit electronic products have also not passed the same safety guidelines test and their plugs or accessories could lead to a fire.

If you see a great deal on Apple or other major brands, buyer beware.

** Consumer Alert ** Recently, the United States Customs and Border Protection along with the Office of Homeland...

Posted by Scott Co. Ky. Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted in connection with Richmond homicide.
Richmond police name suspect in homicide investigation
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
Bob Baffert says an ointment used for a skin condition that Medina Spirit had developed did...
Baffert says ointment used for Medina Spirit’s skin condition contained betamethasone
Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting into an apartment building. One...
Man in Lexington apartment hit by gunfire
File image
Interstate back open after deadly crash in Franklin County

Latest News

A job fair is being held Wednesday in Georgetown for about three hundred available positions....
Company looking to fill more than 300 positions at Georgetown job fair
More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus
Video taken Tuesday evening by our crew out on another story shows the man dancing near the...
WATCH | ‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus