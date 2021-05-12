Advertisement

Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing man

Police say 31-year-old Matthew T. Beasley was last seen at his apartment, which is located at...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police say 31-year-old Matthew T. Beasley was last seen at his apartment, which is located at the 200 block of E. Reynolds Road, on Sunday, May 9.

Police say Beasley has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. They say he has not taken his necessary medication since early April.

Beasley is approximately 5-foot-9, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey hooded shirt, white undershirt, jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Beasley or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

