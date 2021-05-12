Man killed in Lewis County crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Lewis County.

State police say it happened around 6:15 Tuesday morning on KY 9 in Vanceburg.

KSP says 20-year-old Triston Burriss, from Vanceburg, was driving north on KY 9 when he tried to pass another vehicle.

While trying to pass, KPS says Burriss struck another car, driven by 25-year-old Gaven Grayson, from Vanceburg.

Burriss was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

KSP says Grayson was taken to the UK Medical Center for treatment. There’s no word about his condition.

No one was hurt in the vehicle Burriss was trying to pass.

