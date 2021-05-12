Advertisement

Man killed in Lewis County crash

(Image: File photo)
(Image: File photo)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Lewis County.

State police say it happened around 6:15 Tuesday morning on KY 9 in Vanceburg.

KSP says 20-year-old Triston Burriss, from Vanceburg, was driving north on KY 9 when he tried to pass another vehicle.

While trying to pass, KPS says Burriss struck another car, driven by 25-year-old Gaven Grayson, from Vanceburg.

Burriss was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

KSP says Grayson was taken to the UK Medical Center for treatment.  There’s no word about his condition.

No one was hurt in the vehicle Burriss was trying to pass.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted in connection with Richmond homicide.
Richmond police name suspect in homicide investigation
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
Bob Baffert says an ointment used for a skin condition that Medina Spirit had developed did...
Baffert says ointment used for Medina Spirit’s skin condition contained betamethasone
Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting into an apartment building. One...
Man in Lexington apartment hit by gunfire
File image
Interstate back open after deadly crash in Franklin County

Latest News

According to the sheriff’s office, the United States Customs and Border Protection along with...
Kentuckians warned about fake Apple products shipped in from China
A job fair is being held Wednesday in Georgetown for about three hundred available positions....
Company looking to fill more than 300 positions at Georgetown job fair
More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because...
Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities
A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.
‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus