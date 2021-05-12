Morehead man accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Kentucky State Police say 29-year-old Jonathan C. Davenport was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation.

KSP says the investigation began after they found out Davenport was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Morehead on Monday.

Davenport is currently facing charges of use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

