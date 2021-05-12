Advertisement

Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities

By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because of panic buying and not supply issues.

Tuesday, people flocked to several Corbin gas stations and ran them dry.

Now, Mayor Suzie Razmus is urging calm.

Razmus says at several stations in town, people, out of fear, bought a lot of gas at once.

She says she is not aware of any major supply issues, however, on social media and word of mouth people are expressing fear out of what is happening with the Colonial Pipeline.

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

“I’m a little disappointed, to be honest with you,” Mayor Razmus said. “Because I really feel like as southerners we take care of each other. And, so, I was shocked that there were people with containers and things like that filling up with gas.”

Gas station managers say they are hopeful a truck will deliver more gas sometime Wednesday.

Prices in southern Kentucky remain level, with most stations selling in the $2.50 a gallon range.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

