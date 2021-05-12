Advertisement

‘Random dancing guy’ busts out epic moves on UK’s campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was caught on camera gracing the University of Kentucky campus with his epic dance moves.

Video taken Tuesday evening by our crew while they were out on another story shows the man dancing near the College of Pharmacy.

The video shows the man, earbuds in, pop and locking it to his own beat. It also looks like he’s using his reflection off of the building’s glass.

Workers in the area say this is not his first appearance.

Who are you, random dancing guy?

