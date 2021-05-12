School districts plan vaccine clinics to reach students 12 and older following FDA approval

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccination efforts are taking a more targeted approach. For school districts, that means hosting vaccine clinics on or near campuses to reach high schoolers 16 and up and their parents.

And, after FDA approval, that’s extending to students 12 and older.

“It will be the exact same as the high schools, we’re going to host it in the gym, we will invite all the students and their family members, community members, anyone above the age of 12 is welcome to come,” Wild Health Sales Director Jordan Weiter said.

Fayette County Public Schools is partnering with Wild Health again to hold these vaccine clinics this month. The dates and times of the clinics scheduled so far are as follows:

Thursday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at STEAM Academy, located at 1555 Georgetown Road.

Tuesday May 18, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Bryan Station (301 Eastin Road), Henry Clay (2100 Fontaine Road), and Lafayette (401 Reed Lane) high schools.

Tuesday, May 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Frederick Douglass (2000 Winchester Road), Paul Laurence Dunbar (1600 Man o’ War Boulevard.), and Tates Creek (1111 Centre Parkway) high schools.

They’re hoping to capitalize on the time left in the school year to reach as many students as possible before summer break.

“That was one thing that we kind of tried to plan these clinics around was getting them in before the students left so we could very clearly communicate with the parents also,” Weiter said.

The goal is to make it as convenient as possible to get a shot.

“I think this is going to get the most done in the least amount of time,” Wild Health COVID Director Luke Murray said.

That’s the same mindset that has Scott County Public Schools partnering with the WEDCO District Health Department for their vaccine clinic this Thursday at Creekside Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

But, parents we talked to Tuesday night were overwhelmingly against taking their kids to any clinic.

“No, it’s done been proven you can still get it after you get the vaccine,” dad of a 14-year-old Brandon Bolden said.

The CDC is still studying how well vaccines prevent the spread of the virus and how long doses protect people.

