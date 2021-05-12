Advertisement

Summer camp leaders focusing on health, safety this year

Summer camps are getting ready to welcome students, and they are focused on safety.
Summer camps are getting ready to welcome students, and they are focused on safety.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer camps are getting ready to welcome students, and they are focused on safety.

At the Whitaker Family YMCA, the splash pad and basketball court are empty, but starting June 1 there’ll be kids laughing and playing. Youth Development Program Director Grace Watts says kids will have a lot of activities to choose from. But in the midst of all that fun, kids will have to wear a mask and stay socially distanced.

“It’s of our highest priority that are kids are safe and that in the midst of that we’re providing something that’s fun, engaging, and lasting memories,” Watts said.

Over at Martial Arts USA, staff are keeping things sanitized. Summer camp starts Monday. When kids come in and practice their moves they’ll have to wear masks, stay spread out, and use hand sanitizer.

“I’ve been in awe of how quickly they are able to adapt to those things. I think it’s wonderful that we’re able to work cohesively,” said Haesoo Jeon, chief instructor and director of operations.

Out of safety, the Whitaker Family YMCA and Martial Arts USA are choosing to keep their capacities reduced, which means if you want your child to attend a summer camp, you should sign up soon because spots are filling up fast.

Some summer camps are waiting for more guidance from the governor on whether to require that kids be vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Andrea Hernandez.
Richmond murder victim identified; police looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ suspect
File image
Intruder shot, killed by homeowner in Frankfort
Bob Baffert says an ointment used for a skin condition that Medina Spirit had developed did...
Baffert says ointment used for Medina Spirit’s skin condition contained betamethasone
File image
Interstate back open after deadly crash in Franklin County
Lexington police are investigating an early morning shooting into an apartment building. One...
Man in Lexington apartment hit by gunfire

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 680 new COVID-19 cases; 3.08% positivity rate
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on 12 to 15 year olds getting their shots
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Administration, or NOAA, just released new...
Newly released NOAA data shows Kentucky’s climate is now warmer, wetter
More Kentucky communities are seeing gasoline shortages, but officials say it’s simply because...
WATCH | Panic buying fueling gas shortages in some Kentucky communities