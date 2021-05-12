Summer camp leaders focusing on health, safety this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer camps are getting ready to welcome students, and they are focused on safety.

At the Whitaker Family YMCA, the splash pad and basketball court are empty, but starting June 1 there’ll be kids laughing and playing. Youth Development Program Director Grace Watts says kids will have a lot of activities to choose from. But in the midst of all that fun, kids will have to wear a mask and stay socially distanced.

“It’s of our highest priority that are kids are safe and that in the midst of that we’re providing something that’s fun, engaging, and lasting memories,” Watts said.

Over at Martial Arts USA, staff are keeping things sanitized. Summer camp starts Monday. When kids come in and practice their moves they’ll have to wear masks, stay spread out, and use hand sanitizer.

“I’ve been in awe of how quickly they are able to adapt to those things. I think it’s wonderful that we’re able to work cohesively,” said Haesoo Jeon, chief instructor and director of operations.

Out of safety, the Whitaker Family YMCA and Martial Arts USA are choosing to keep their capacities reduced, which means if you want your child to attend a summer camp, you should sign up soon because spots are filling up fast.

Some summer camps are waiting for more guidance from the governor on whether to require that kids be vaccinated.

School is almost out and summer camps are about to begin. Pictured below are students at Martial Arts USA (near Fayette Mall). More details on how instructors are keeping students safe at 4:30/6. pic.twitter.com/aBILsGaZut — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) May 12, 2021

